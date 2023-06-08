Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 163.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,754 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.35% of Curtiss-Wright worth $22,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CW. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,525 shares of company stock worth $431,918 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $170.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.38. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.