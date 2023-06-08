Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.64

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $3.24. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 24,015 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $145.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 82.56%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $135,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 129.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 168,712 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

