Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.62.

NYSE:DRI opened at $164.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.55 and its 200-day moving average is $149.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

