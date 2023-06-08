Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DAR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of DAR traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,822. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41.

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

