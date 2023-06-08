Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 16,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 26,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
Datasea Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.24.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 489.83%.
Institutional Trading of Datasea
About Datasea
Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datasea (DTSS)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.