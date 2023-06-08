Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 16,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 26,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Datasea Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.24.

Get Datasea alerts:

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 489.83%.

Institutional Trading of Datasea

About Datasea

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Datasea Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.