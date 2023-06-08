Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.