David M. Stack Sells 5,058 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $197,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,581.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. 921,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,834. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

