David Williams Purchases 14,453 Shares of PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Rating) insider David Williams acquired 14,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$23,442.77 ($15,525.01).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, David Williams sold 4,000,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.35), for a total value of A$8,160,000.00 ($5,403,973.51).

On Monday, March 20th, David Williams sold 305,451 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.07 ($1.37), for a total value of A$632,589.02 ($418,933.13).

On Wednesday, March 22nd, David Williams sold 227,653 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.35), for a total value of A$465,322.73 ($308,160.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

PolyNovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.

