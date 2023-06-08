Decred Price Hits $13.55 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Decred has a total market cap of $203.39 million and $1.61 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $13.55 or 0.00051210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00122048 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00036287 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00020236 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003810 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,005,129 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

