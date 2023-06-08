DeepOnion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.48 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $645,555.87 and $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00121116 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00035727 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00022838 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000462 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,923,052 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.