Deutsche Bank AG Has $255 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394,277 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.40% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $255,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,876 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,805,000 after purchasing an additional 408,829 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,227.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 354,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,066,000 after acquiring an additional 339,730 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.48. The stock had a trading volume of 498,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,838. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

