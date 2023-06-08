Deutsche Bank AG Has $292.57 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,513,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126,587 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.54% of Marathon Petroleum worth $292,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,982,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,095,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.89. 522,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.