Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 971,296 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ventas were worth $267,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 560,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,090. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

