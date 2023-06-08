Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,795,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 318,733 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.33% of TJX Companies worth $302,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.99. 502,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,071. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.