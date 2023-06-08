Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 3,662 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.50% of Synopsys worth $245,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,868 shares of company stock worth $4,996,829. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Shares of SNPS traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $437.34. The stock had a trading volume of 150,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,793. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.15 and a 200 day moving average of $362.70. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

