Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,869,992 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Walmart were worth $406,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $162,524,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,928,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,696,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

WMT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.69. 1,166,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,765. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average of $146.11. The firm has a market cap of $406.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

