Deutsche Bank AG Sells 14,619 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.53% of Waste Management worth $338,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.29.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WM. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

