Deutsche Bank AG Sells 226,864 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,551,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,864 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of International Business Machines worth $359,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.80. 984,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.18. The firm has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

