Deutsche Bank AG Sells 281,313 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,137,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281,313 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.86% of Dominion Energy worth $437,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.53. 548,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

