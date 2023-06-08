DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading Down 3%

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 41,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 115,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$26.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

