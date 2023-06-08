Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Shares Up 13.9%

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.36. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

About Dialight

Dialight Plc is a holding company, which engages in the applied light emitting diode technology business. It operates through two segments: Lighting and Signals & Components. The Lighting segment develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for hazardous and industrial applications. The Signals and Components segment develops, produces, and supplies status indication components for electronics OEMs, together with niche industrial and automotive electronic components and highly efficient LED signalling solutions for the traffic and signals markets.

