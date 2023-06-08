DiamondPeak (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) Trading Down 13.7%

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $20.45. 65,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 49,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

DiamondPeak Trading Down 13.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45.

About DiamondPeak

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

