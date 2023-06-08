Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,944,000 after purchasing an additional 90,334 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,616,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

NYSE DLR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.60. The company had a trading volume of 759,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,223. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average is $102.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

