DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $19.46 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,432 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 2.7% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,831,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,817. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $155.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

