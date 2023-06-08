DigitalBridge Group Inc. Makes New $7.09 Million Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,000. Juniper Networks comprises 1.0% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

JNPR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 706,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,958. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,062,711.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $832,365. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

