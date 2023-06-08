DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 392,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Harmonic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 9.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 0.93.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

