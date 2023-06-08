DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 360,000 Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 360,000 shares during the quarter. VNET Group accounts for about 1.5% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 1.30% of VNET Group worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in VNET Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of VNET Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 150,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. VNET Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $272.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNET. StockNews.com upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Nomura cut VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

