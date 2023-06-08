DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $17.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after buying an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 222,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

