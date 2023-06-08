Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the period.

DFIV stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.86. 256,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,884. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

