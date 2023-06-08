Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 527,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,792 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.35. 398,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,453. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

