Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.50 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.88). Approximately 8,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 10,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.87).

Directa Plus Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,175.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.05.

About Directa Plus

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

