Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Down to $2.32

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.17. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 934,500 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Diversified Healthcare Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.10%.

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,318,081 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,056,641.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,648,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,884,388.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,318,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,056,641.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,648,222 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,388.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,454,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,850.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,407,722 shares of company stock valued at $6,963,248. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 13,274,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. Strategic Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $9,252,000. Flat Footed LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

See Also

