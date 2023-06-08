DLD Asset Management LP Increases Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. TEGNA makes up approximately 1.3% of DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of TEGNA worth $15,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.60.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.00 million. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

