DLD Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,831,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of ForgeRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,135. ForgeRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $31,477.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,073.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,726 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,009. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

