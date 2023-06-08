DLD Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,831,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of ForgeRock as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ForgeRock Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of FORG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,135. ForgeRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.
Insider Activity
ForgeRock Company Profile
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
