Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$101.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.17.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DOL stock traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$82.48. 382,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,418. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$70.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.09.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2,563.29%. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.