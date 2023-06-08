Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,148,000 after acquiring an additional 493,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.69. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

