Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $70,885.04 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,591 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $70,885.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,731,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,136,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 1,905 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $28,346.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $60,180.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,904 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $115,161.28.

On Friday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 1,590 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $23,261.70.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,027 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $88,958.52.

On Monday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,363 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $78,782.47.

On Thursday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,430 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $79,875.30.

DGICA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. 1,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,126. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

