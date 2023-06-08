DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,350 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 793.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,235. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 972,440 shares of company stock worth $59,502,139. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.