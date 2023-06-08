Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Truist Financial

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. Doximity has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Doximity by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 65,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 716,547 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

