Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries makes up approximately 0.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Dycom Industries worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,636,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,104,000 after buying an additional 199,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 126.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after buying an additional 109,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after buying an additional 109,107 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,054.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 65,330 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

DY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.64. 67,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,808. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.