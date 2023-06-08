e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Richard G. Wolford Sells 36,773 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $3,940,226.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:ELF traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, hitting $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 943,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $108.43.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

