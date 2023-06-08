Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.26% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,679,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,778,000 after buying an additional 77,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after buying an additional 109,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 19,511 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $200,672.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Saltzman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $200,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,513.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,924 shares of company stock valued at $86,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $735.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.87. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

