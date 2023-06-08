Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $725.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,343 shares of company stock worth $79,858 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

