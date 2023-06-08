eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Shares Down 1.1%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 982,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,860,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) price objective on shares of eEnergy Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get eEnergy Group alerts:

eEnergy Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.02. The company has a market cap of £16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.03.

eEnergy Group Company Profile

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.