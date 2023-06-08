Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 53501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

EGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

