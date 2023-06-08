EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 4.2%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 124,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,045,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.
EHang Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 201.81% and a negative net margin of 568.23%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of EHang
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Read More
