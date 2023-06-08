EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 4.2%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 124,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,045,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 201.81% and a negative net margin of 568.23%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axim Planning & Wealth raised its stake in shares of EHang by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,530,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 146,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EHang by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EHang by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

