Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s share price fell 4.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.22. 274,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,745,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Specifically, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $173,517.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,612.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $173,517.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,612.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis Moore sold 15,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $100,795.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,278 shares in the company, valued at $685,506.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,186 shares of company stock valued at $457,564 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UUUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 236.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 4,284,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,543 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,136,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 773,398 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 261,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.