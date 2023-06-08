EOS (EOS) Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003363 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $968.54 million and $106.31 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002920 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003025 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000959 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,093,356,318 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,359,930 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

