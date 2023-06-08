EOS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98.40 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $972.19 million and $98.40 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002881 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002976 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000959 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,093,394,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,394,068 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

