Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 32,278 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,278 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Graco worth $32,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after purchasing an additional 369,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,101,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Graco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $82.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,138,923. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Read More

